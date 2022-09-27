Guidance

Prevent and the Channel process in the NHS: information sharing and governance

Guidance for healthcare professionals about how to share information to safeguard individuals from radicalisation.

Department of Health and Social Care
27 September 2022

Prevent and the Channel process in the NHS: information sharing and governance

This guidance has been developed to assist those involved in information sharing and information governance for the purposes of safeguarding individuals from radicalisation under the Prevent programme.

The aim of this document is to support practitioners to be confident in their actions and to understand how they can share information appropriately, proportionately and lawfully.

For guidance for healthcare professionals about safeguarding vulnerable individuals from being drawn into terrorism, see the NHS Prevent training and competencies framework.

