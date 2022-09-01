NHS Prevent training and competencies framework
Guidance for healthcare professionals about safeguarding vulnerable individuals from being drawn into terrorism.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Prevent training and competencies framework has been developed to:
- encourage a consistent approach to training and competency development in respect of Prevent
- ensure that NHS trusts and foundation trusts meet their legislative responsibilities to equip people to work effectively to safeguard and promote the welfare of children, young people and adults in relation to Prevent
This document will also support NHS provider organisations, NHS commissioners and organisations providing services on behalf of the NHS, to meet contractual obligations in relation to safeguarding training, as set out in the NHS standard contract.
