NHS Prevent training and competencies framework

Guidance for healthcare professionals about safeguarding vulnerable individuals from being drawn into terrorism.

1 September 2022

Applies to England

NHS Prevent training and competencies framework

The Prevent training and competencies framework has been developed to:

  • encourage a consistent approach to training and competency development in respect of Prevent
  • ensure that NHS trusts and foundation trusts meet their legislative responsibilities to equip people to work effectively to safeguard and promote the welfare of children, young people and adults in relation to Prevent

This document will also support NHS provider organisations, NHS commissioners and organisations providing services on behalf of the NHS, to meet contractual obligations in relation to safeguarding training, as set out in the NHS standard contract.

