PPE excess stock management statistics: statement of compliance with the Code of Practice for Statistics
How DHSC is following the Code of Practice for Statistics when publishing statistics on personal protective equipment (PPE) excess stock management.
Applies to England
The statement of compliance is aimed at users of the data, to demonstrate that the Department of Health and Social Care has followed principles of good practice in publishing statistics when publishing this data.
This is to give users of the data confidence that the data is reliable and has been produced and disseminated in line with the Code of Practice for Statistics as set out by the Office for Statistics Regulation.