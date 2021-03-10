Powering Future Operations: Net Zero Challenges and Opportunities

The Research Technology and Innovation Group of the Defence Suppliers Forum have set out a view of the challenges and opportunities for future energy and power provision and use for deployed Defence systems, in the wider context of the UK Governments Net Zero 2050 target.

Defence accounts for approximately 1% of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions, with carbon emissions from defence capability (vehicles, platforms and associated logistics) accounting for the majority of annual defence CO2e emissions.

The accompanying paper provides an analysis of the energy and power needs across the different Commands and offers a number of recommendations for Defence Science and Technology, which are currently being considered for inclusion in, and development of, forward plans.

