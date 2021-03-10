Guidance

Powering Future Operations: Net Zero Challenges and Opportunities

This paper provides an analysis of the energy and power needs across the defence Commands and offers recommendations for Defence Science and Technology.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
10 March 2021

Documents

Powering Future Operations: Net Zero Challenges and Opportunities

PDF, 3.74MB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Research Technology and Innovation Group of the Defence Suppliers Forum have set out a view of the challenges and opportunities for future energy and power provision and use for deployed Defence systems, in the wider context of the UK Governments Net Zero 2050 target.

Defence accounts for approximately 1% of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions, with carbon emissions from defence capability (vehicles, platforms and associated logistics) accounting for the majority of annual defence CO2e emissions.

The accompanying paper provides an analysis of the energy and power needs across the different Commands and offers a number of recommendations for Defence Science and Technology, which are currently being considered for inclusion in, and development of, forward plans.

Published 10 March 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do