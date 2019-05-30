Police and crime commissioners: engagement protocols

The protocols do not seek to prescribe any particular mode of engagement either nationally or locally, but highlight the benefit of bringing together all parts of the criminal justice system to focus on shared priorities, while respecting independent roles and responsibilities.

The national protocol sets out how government proposes to engage with police and crime commissioners in the development of criminal justice policy.

The local protocol describes how effective partnership working at this level can provide a platform for strong partnerships to be developed across the agencies.

The aim is that both protocols will encourage more collaborative working across the criminal justice system.