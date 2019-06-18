Corporate report
PHE Board meeting papers: June 2019
The agenda and papers available for the Public Health England (PHE) Board meeting of 19 June 2019.
- England
PHE advisory board agenda: 19 June 2019
PHE advisory board meeting minutes: 24 April 2019
PHE learning disabilities advisory group: briefing for PHE Advisory Board
PHE advisory board forward calendar
PHE audit and risk committee chair’s report 2018 to 2019
PHE audit and risk committee: minutes of 19 February 2019 meeting
The agenda and papers available for the Public Health England (PHE) Board meeting held at 11am on 19 June 2019.