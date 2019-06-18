Corporate report

PHE Board meeting papers: June 2019

The agenda and papers available for the Public Health England (PHE) Board meeting of 19 June 2019.

Public Health England
England

PHE advisory board agenda: 19 June 2019

PHE advisory board meeting minutes: 24 April 2019

PHE learning disabilities advisory group: briefing for PHE Advisory Board

PHE advisory board forward calendar

PHE audit and risk committee chair’s report 2018 to 2019

PHE audit and risk committee: minutes of 19 February 2019 meeting

The agenda and papers available for the Public Health England (PHE) Board meeting held at 11am on 19 June 2019.

