PHE annual report and accounts: 6 months ending 30 September 2021
The final Public Health England (PHE) annual report and accounts for the financial year 2021 to 2022, laid before Parliament on 9 March 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The document summarises Public Health England’s activities and accounts for the half year covering the final period of its operation between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2021.
Public Health England was replaced by the UK Health Security Agency and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities on 1 October 2021.