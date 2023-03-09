Corporate report

PHE annual report and accounts: 6 months ending 30 September 2021

The final Public Health England (PHE) annual report and accounts for the financial year 2021 to 2022, laid before Parliament on 9 March 2023.

Department of Health and Social Care
9 March 2023

Details

The document summarises Public Health England’s activities and accounts for the half year covering the final period of its operation between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2021.

Public Health England was replaced by the UK Health Security Agency and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities on 1 October 2021.

