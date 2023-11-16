Pharmacy First contractual framework: 2023 to 2025
Guidance on how Pharmacy First will help pharmacies support their communities, with information on the new clinical pathways and fee structure.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The delivery plan for recovering access to primary care set out proposals for a Pharmacy First service that will enable community pharmacy to supply some prescription-only medication, where clinically appropriate, for 7 common conditions (sore throat, infected ears, impetigo, shingles, infected insect bites, sinusitis and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women) without the need for a GP appointment and a prescription.
The plan also proposes to expand the existing blood pressure check and oral contraception services. Together, these new and expanded services could remove 10 million appointments a year from general practice once fully scaled.