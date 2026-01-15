Patient views on medical devices prescribed to them outside of hospital in England
In November 2024, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) commissioned research by National Voices exploring patient experience of medical devices prescribed under Part IX of the NHS Drug Tariff. The project aimed to understand the features patients value most, so these insights can inform future categorisation and assessment of devices by DHSC.
Between November 2024 and March 2025, National Voices collected 679 survey responses and held interviews or focus groups with 66 people with lived experience of using medical devices. The report brings together patient feedback across 7 device categories:
- wound and skin care
- gastrointestinal and urological care
- respiratory care
- lymphoedema, support and therapeutics
- diabetes and glucose monitoring
- sexual and pelvic health
- oral, eye and ear care
The findings have been used by DHSC and National Voices to identify clear next steps for the department, alongside actions for medical device manufacturers and local NHS decision makers, helping ensure patient views shape decisions about device availability and choice.