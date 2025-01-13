Corporate report

Patient Involvement Strategy: an assessment of progress

Progress made in delivering the Patient Involvement Strategy, October 2021 - January 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
13 January 2025

Patient Involvement Strategy: an assessment of progress

Patient Involvement Strategy: an assessment of progress

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) published its first Patient Involvement Strategy in October 2021, covering the period to 2025. This defined how we would engage and involve the public and patients in our work.

The MHRA has regulatory responsibilities across the different stages of development of a medicine or device, referred to as the product lifecycle. In early 2023, a One-year-on report was published outlining early changes we were making to engage more meaningfully with public and patients across this regulatory lifecycle. The report covered examples of activities between October 2021 to September 2022.

In mid-2023, two years into implementation of the strategy, we undertook an interim assessment of progress to gauge whether the changes being made were the right ones and to inform a refresh of the strategy from 2026 onwards. This report outlines what we have found.

Published 13 January 2025

