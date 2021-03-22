Our finest asset: what it means to serve in the 21st century

The Integrated Review (IR) outlines the foreign policy and national security approach of the British Government to ensure we can meet the challenges of a changing world.

In November 2020, the Prime Minister announced the first outcome of the IR: the biggest programme of investment in defence since the end of the Cold War, increasing spending by £24-billion to radically modernise our armed forces and ensure you, our serving personnel, have the skills, equipment and support to meet these challenges.

This booklet includes the following: