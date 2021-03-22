Our finest asset: what it means to serve in the 21st century
This booklet sets out the people offer to regular serving military personnel.
Documents
Details
The Integrated Review (IR) outlines the foreign policy and national security approach of the British Government to ensure we can meet the challenges of a changing world.
In November 2020, the Prime Minister announced the first outcome of the IR: the biggest programme of investment in defence since the end of the Cold War, increasing spending by £24-billion to radically modernise our armed forces and ensure you, our serving personnel, have the skills, equipment and support to meet these challenges.
This booklet includes the following:
- a high level summary of the Integrated Review and what it means for Service personnel
- how defence will meet new challenges set out in the IR and the opportunities these present to Service personnel
- a reminder of the core elements of the Integrated Operating Concept, published in 2020
- a reminder of the key objectives of the Defence People Strategy
- snapshots of the transformation programmes underway within the front line commands and the vision of each Service for its personnel
- a reminder of the unique nature of the offer for Service personnel and their families
- the ways defence supports Service personnel throughout their Service careers, as they leave service and as Veterans.