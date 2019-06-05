O'Shaughnessy, James - Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Department of Health - ACOBA advice

Lord O’Shaughnessy left his role as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Department of Health in December 2018.

Speaker, Chartwell Speakers’

Lord O’Shaughnessy sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with Chartwell Speakers.

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in May 2019; and the appointment was taken up later that month.

Project Steering Committee, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC).

Lord O’Shaughnessy sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with PwC on a project.

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in March 2019; and the appointment was taken up in May 2019.

Advisory Member & Patron, Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission

Lord O’Shaughnessy sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in March 2019; and the appointment was taken up in May 2019.

Director, Mayforth Consulting

Lord O’Shaughnessy sought the Committee’s advice about establishing his independent consultancy, Mayforth consulting.

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the independent consultancy was sent in April 2019; and the appointment was taken up later that month.

Visiting Professor, Imperial College London

Lord O’Shaughnessy sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with Imperial College London.

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in March 2019; and the appointment was taken up in April 2019.