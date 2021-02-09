Orphan registered medicinal products

The Orphan Register comprises:

EU marketing authorisations converted into Great Britain marketing authorisations in accordance with paragraph 6(7) of Schedule 33A the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (as amended) where there is an existing European Union (EU) orphan designation, and the Great Britain marketing authorisation continues in effect with the remaining period of orphan market exclusivity.

Medicinal products that have received a marketing authorisation with orphan status on or after 1 January 2021 from the UK Licensing Authority, the MHRA. Under regulation 58D of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (as amended), a period of 10 years orphan market exclusivity is awarded from the date of marketing authorisation by the MHRA. An additional two years of exclusivity may be added where paediatric data requirements have been met.

This is in accordance with regulation 58C(2) of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (as amended).

The scope of orphan market exclusivity is defined by the authorised indication.

Products with an orphan designation in the EU can be considered for a Great Britain orphan marketing authorisation.

A UK-wide orphan marketing authorisation can only be considered in the absence of an active EU orphan designation.

There is no pre-authorisation orphan designation in Great Britain.

An orphan designation effective in Great Britain or UK is reflected in PLGB or PL, respectively, in the orphan designation number.