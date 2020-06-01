Ordinary residence: anonymised determinations 2020
How the department resolves disputes in the health and social care sector when 2 or more local authorities cannot agree responsibility for meeting a person's eligible needs.
Ordinary residence determinations show how the department arrives at decisions to resolve disputes in the health and social care sector when 2 or more local authorities cannot agree responsibility for meeting a person’s eligible needs.
These determinations are ‘anonymised’ because they do not name the individuals or councils involved.