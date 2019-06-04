Correspondence

Ofqual’s response to government’s review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below

Ofqual welcomes the Department for Education’s review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England.

Ofqual welcomes the Department for Education’s review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below. We support the view that success will be ensuring a clearer publicly-funded qualification offer, providing qualifications that are high quality, necessary, have a distinct purpose and that support progression to successful outcomes.

