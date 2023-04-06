Occult hepatitis B infection in UK blood donors
Recommendations from the SaBTO occult hepatitis B infection (OBI) working group to introduce additional hepatitis B virus (HBV) testing.
This document reports on the findings of the Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs’ (SaBTO) occult hepatitis B infection working group.
The working group was established in September 2019 to investigate the risk from OBI donors to the blood supply in the UK, and what changes could be made to screening strategies to reduce this risk.