Nuclear Test Medal - Eligibility Criteria

The Medal is awarded to UK Service and civilian personnel, and individuals from other nations, who served at the locations where the UK atmospheric nuclear tests were conducted, including the preparatory and clear-up phases, between 1952 and 1967 inclusive.

The Medal is also awarded to UK personnel who served at locations where American atmospheric nuclear tests took place in 1962 under Operation DOMINIC.

Qualifying service for the medal is defined as service of any length.

Eligible personnel are defined as follows:

(1) UK Service and civilian personnel, and individuals from other nations, who served at the locations where the UK atmospheric nuclear tests were conducted, including the preparatory and clear-up phases, between 1952 and 1967.

(2) UK Service and civilian personnel who served at the locations where American atmospheric nuclear tests took place in 1962 under Operation DOMINIC.

(3) Foreign nationals who served at the locations where the UK atmospheric nuclear tests were conducted, including the preparatory and clear-up phases, between 1952 and 1967.

(4) The medal can be awarded posthumously to the legal next of kin of eligible individuals who have since died.

Applications for the medal can be submitted by completing the Ministry of Defence medal form