Notified bodies for medical devices

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 29 January 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Notified bodies for medical devices

Requirements for UK notified bodies

This Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance covers:

  • the legislation which governs medical devices
  • the role of the notified body
  • lists of approved notified bodies
  • how to become a notified body
