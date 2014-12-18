Guidance
Notified bodies for medical devices
Guidance on what notified bodies are, what they do and how you can become one.
This Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance covers:
- the legislation which governs medical devices
- the role of the notified body
- lists of approved notified bodies
- how to become a notified body
Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 29 January 2020 + show all updates
-
Information about withdrawal of Notified Bodies has been added
-
Link to 'EU Notified Bodies' changed.
-
First published.