Notification of intention to submit an appeal
If you want a planning appeal to follow the inquiry procedure you should notify the Local Planning Authority and also the Planning Inspectorate at least 10 working days before submitting your planning appeal.
Complete the template and email it to the Local Planning Authority and the Planning Inspectorate at inquiryappeals@planninginspectorate.gov.uk
Published 14 June 2019