Notification of intention to submit an appeal

If you want a planning appeal to follow the inquiry procedure, you need to tell us and the Local Planning Authority at least 10 days in advance of appeal submission.

Published 14 June 2019
Planning Inspectorate

Notification of an intention to appeal - email template

MS Word Document, 22.5KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webteam@pins.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you want a planning appeal to follow the inquiry procedure you should notify the Local Planning Authority and also the Planning Inspectorate at least 10 working days before submitting your planning appeal.

Complete the template and email it to the Local Planning Authority and the Planning Inspectorate at inquiryappeals@planninginspectorate.gov.uk

