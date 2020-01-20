Regulation
Notice of authorised amendments (NAA) 2020 documents
Issuing of an NAA gives notice to the changes in regulations and manuals. Produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).
Documents
Details
A notice of authorised amendments (NAA) will be issued detailing which part of the MAA regulatory publications (MRP) have been amended. To ensure that the reader appreciates the full context of the amendment, the NAA will include a reference to the amended section of the MRP and will provide a summary of the amendment; at this juncture the MRP will also be amended. The MAA will maintain records of the justification supporting any MRP amendment and the associated NAA authorising signatory.