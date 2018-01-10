Notice of authorised amendments (NAA) 2018 documents

A notice of authorised amendments ( NAA ) will be issued detailing which part of the MAA regulatory publications ( MRP ) have been amended. To ensure that the reader appreciates the full context of the amendment, the NAA will include a reference to the amended section of the MRP and will provide a summary of the amendment; at this juncture the MRP will also be amended. The MAA will maintain records of the justification supporting any MRP amendment and the associated NAA authorising signatory.