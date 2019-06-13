Notice
NN10 0SU, Greenfield Properties (UK) Limited: environmental permit issued - EPR/LP3592NM/V003
View the permit issued for Chelveston Non-Recyclable Plastic to Fuel Facility, Higham Ferrers under the Industrial Emissions Directive.
The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).
This decision includes the permit and decision document for:
- Operator name: Greenfield Properties (UK) Limited
- Installation name: Chelveston Non-Recyclable Plastic to Fuel Facility
- Permit number: EPR/LP3592NM/V003
Published 13 June 2019