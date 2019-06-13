Notice

NN10 0SU, Greenfield Properties (UK) Limited: environmental permit issued - EPR/LP3592NM/V003

View the permit issued for Chelveston Non-Recyclable Plastic to Fuel Facility, Higham Ferrers under the Industrial Emissions Directive.

Published 13 June 2019
Environment Agency
England

Variation notice: Greenfield Properties (UK) Limited

PDF, 248KB, 38 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Decision document: Greenfield Properties (UK) Limited

PDF, 628KB, 105 pages

The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

This decision includes the permit and decision document for:

  • Operator name: Greenfield Properties (UK) Limited
  • Installation name: Chelveston Non-Recyclable Plastic to Fuel Facility
  • Permit number: EPR/LP3592NM/V003
