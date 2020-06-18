NHS test and trace statistics: statement of voluntary application of the Code of Practice for Statistics
How the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is following the Code of Practice for Statistics.
DHSC is publishing weekly statistics about test and trace contact tracing. These figures report on the operational and management information derived from the test and trace programme in England.
Our publications are categorised as experimental statistics and this statement outlines the steps we have taken towards voluntary compliance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
