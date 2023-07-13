NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Sixth Report: 2023
A report from the NHS Pay Review Body setting out observations on the NHS and Agenda for Change pay following the pay agreements made in England and Wales .
Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales
Documents
Details
This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2023 to 2024. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:
- Prime Minister
- Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- First Minister of Wales
- Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health Northern Ireland