NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Seventh Report: 2024

Recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body on the pay of NHS staff paid on Agenda for Change terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

NHS Pay Review Body, Office of Manpower Economics and Department of Health and Social Care
29 July 2024

Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales

NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Seventh Report 2024

This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2024. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:

  • Prime Minister
  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Wales
  • Minister of Health Northern Ireland

