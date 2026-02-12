Independent report

NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Ninth Report 2026

Report from the NHS Pay Review Body on pay for Agenda for Change (AfC) staff working in the NHS and HSC in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

NHS Pay Review Body, Office for the Pay Review Bodies and Department of Health and Social Care
12 February 2026

Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales

This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes recommendations and observations on the pay for Agenda for Change (AfC) staff working in the NHS and HSC in England, Northern Ireland and Wales for 2026 to 2027.

The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS and HSC staff to the:

  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in Wales 
  • First Minister, deputy First Minister and Minister of Health in Northern Ireland

Published 12 February 2026

