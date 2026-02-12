NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Ninth Report 2026
Report from the NHS Pay Review Body on pay for Agenda for Change (AfC) staff working in the NHS and HSC in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales
Documents
Details
This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes recommendations and observations on the pay for Agenda for Change (AfC) staff working in the NHS and HSC in England, Northern Ireland and Wales for 2026 to 2027.
The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS and HSC staff to the:
- Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in Wales
- First Minister, deputy First Minister and Minister of Health in Northern Ireland