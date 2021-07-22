NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Fourth Report 2021
Recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body on the pay of NHS staff paid on Agenda for Change terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Documents
Details
This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Agenda for Change pay in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The UK Government responded to the report in Parliament.
In this report the NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of Agenda for Change staff in the NHS to the:
- Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- First Minister of Wales and the Minister for Health and Social Services
- First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and Minister of Health