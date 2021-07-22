Independent report

NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Fourth Report 2021

Recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body on the pay of NHS staff paid on Agenda for Change terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

From:
NHS Pay Review Body, Office of Manpower Economics, and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 July 2021

NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Fourth Report 2021

National Health Service Pay Review Body 34th Report 2021: Report Structure

This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Agenda for Change pay in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The UK Government responded to the report in Parliament.

In this report the NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of Agenda for Change staff in the NHS to the:

  • Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Wales and the Minister for Health and Social Services
  • First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and Minister of Health
Published 22 July 2021