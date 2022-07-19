Independent report

NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Fifth Report: 2022

Recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body on the pay of NHS staff paid on Agenda for Change terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

19 July 2022

Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales

NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Fifth Report: 2022

This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2022 to 2023. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:

  • Prime Minister
  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Wales
  • Minister for Health of Northern Ireland
