NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Fifth Report: 2022
Recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body on the pay of NHS staff paid on Agenda for Change terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales
Documents
Details
This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2022 to 2023. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:
- Prime Minister
- Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- First Minister of Wales
- Minister for Health of Northern Ireland
Published 19 July 2022