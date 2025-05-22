Independent report

NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Eight Report: 2025

Recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body on the pay of NHS staff paid on Agenda for Change terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

22 May 2025

Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales

This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2025. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:

  • Prime Minister

  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

  • First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in Wales 

  • First Minister, Deputy First Minister and Minister of Health in Northern Ireland

