NHS Pay Review Body Thirty-Eight Report: 2025
Recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body on the pay of NHS staff paid on Agenda for Change terms and conditions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales
Details
This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2025. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:
-
Prime Minister
-
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
-
First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in Wales
-
First Minister, Deputy First Minister and Minister of Health in Northern Ireland