Transparency data
NHS injury costs recovery scheme: April 2018 to March 2019
Data on the funds collected by the Compensation Recovery Unit and funds paid to the NHS.
Documents
Details
The NHS Injury Costs Recovery (ICR) scheme aims to recover the cost of NHS treatment where personal injury compensation is paid, for example, after a road traffic accident. The Department of Health and Social Care publishes monthly updates on the amount of money recovered under the ICR scheme.
The Compensation Recovery Unit recovers funds primarily from insurance companies and then pays them to the NHS hospital or ambulance trust that provided the treatment.
Last updated 3 December 2019 + show all updates
- The following figures have been corrected: August 2018 total, December 2018 England and December 2018 total.
- Updated attachment with data for March 2019.
- Updated attachment with data for February 2019.
- Updated attachment with data for January 2019.
- Updated attachment with data for December 2018.
- Updated attachment with data for November 2018.
- Updated attachment with data for October 2018.
- Updated attachment with data for September 2018.
- Updated attachment with data for August 2018.
- Added data for July 2018.
- Added data for June 2018.
- Data for May 2018 added.
- First published.