NHS Future Workforce Solution Programme: SRO appointment letter
Appointment letter from DHSC confirming appointment of the senior responsible owner (SRO) of the NHS Future Workforce Solution Programme.
Documents
Details
Each government department publishes letters of appointment for their Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).
This letter from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirms the appointment of the SRO of the NHS Future Workforce Solution Programme. It includes information on:
- the date of appointment
- the project deliverables
- what the SRO is responsible for
- how long the role is expected to last