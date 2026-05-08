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Guidance

NHS continuing healthcare: giving consent for information-sharing

Guidance for individuals giving consent for information on their care and treatment to be shared with a third party.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
8 May 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Giving your consent for sharing information

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How personal data is used and shared during the NHS continuing healthcare process

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Details

This public information guide explains the process for an individual providing their consent to share information with a third party, such as family, friends or representatives, during the NHS continuing healthcare process.

The guidance includes:

  • important terms used during the process
  • an explanation of how and why consent is required
  • information about how to get additional support to provide consent

Updates to this page

Published 8 May 2026

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