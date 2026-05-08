NHS continuing healthcare: giving consent for information-sharing
Guidance for individuals giving consent for information on their care and treatment to be shared with a third party.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This public information guide explains the process for an individual providing their consent to share information with a third party, such as family, friends or representatives, during the NHS continuing healthcare process.
The guidance includes:
- important terms used during the process
- an explanation of how and why consent is required
- information about how to get additional support to provide consent