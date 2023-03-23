NHS Business Services Authority review report

In June 2022, as part of the Cabinet Office Public Bodies Review Programme, the Department of Health and Social Care began its review of the NHS Business Services Authority ( NHSBSA ). The review’s aim was to ensure that this public body is efficient and works effectively for citizens.

The report of the NHSBSA review covers the following areas:

public body assessment

accountability

governance

efficiency

efficacy

capabilities

The report was published on 23 March 2023 and made 18 recommendations.

Read the Public Bodies Reviews Guidance on how reviews are carried out across government and for more information on the Public Bodies Review Programme.