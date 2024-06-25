Guidance

New MCCD: check that your organisation is on the distribution list

Current list of organisations that will receive the new medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD), which must be used from 9 September 2024.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 June 2024

Applies to England and Wales

Documents

New MCCD distribution list

ODS, 156 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

New MCCD distribution list

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 263 KB

Details

This document sets out which organisations will receive the new MCCD.

If your organisation uses the current MCCD, you should check the list and email mccd@dhsc.gov.uk by 15 July 2024 if:

  • your organisation is not on the list
  • the postcode is wrong
  • your organisation is on the list but you think it should not be

Read the guidance about receiving the new MCCD.

We will not publish an updated version of this list.

Published 25 June 2024

Related content