New MCCD: check that your organisation is on the distribution list
Current list of organisations that will receive the new medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD), which must be used from 9 September 2024.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
This document sets out which organisations will receive the new MCCD.
If your organisation uses the current MCCD, you should check the list and email mccd@dhsc.gov.uk by 15 July 2024 if:
- your organisation is not on the list
- the postcode is wrong
- your organisation is on the list but you think it should not be
Read the guidance about receiving the new MCCD.
We will not publish an updated version of this list.