New Hospital Programme: SRO appointment letter

Appointment letter from DHSC confirming appointment of the senior responsible owners (SROs) of the New Hospital Programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
28 April 2025

New Hospital Programme: SRO appointment letter

Each government department publishes letters of appointment for their Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) senior responsible owners (SROs).

This letter from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirms the appointment of the SROs of the New Hospital Programme. It includes information on:

  • the date of appointment
  • the project deliverables
  • what the SRO is responsible for
  • how long the role is expected to last

Published 28 April 2025

