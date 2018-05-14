Network and information systems (NIS) regulations 2018: health sector guide

The Network and Information Systems ( NIS ) Regulations 2018 seek to ensure that organisations providing essential services that we all rely on have the right measures in place to manage risks and protect the network and information systems that support those services. To achieve this, the NIS Regulations place security and reporting duties on operators of essential services.

Healthcare services are an essential service under the NIS Regulations, with NHS trusts and foundation trusts, integrated care boards and certain independent providers of healthcare currently designated operators of essential services for healthcare services. The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, acting through the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is responsible for overseeing the operation of the NIS Regulations as they relate to the health sector in England.