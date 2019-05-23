NDA SME Action Plan 2019 to 2022

Some actions will be developed by NDA while others that are more site specific, reflecting local needs are developed by the group businesses.

NDA’s published supply chain development strategic objective is “to ensure that the supply chain available to the NDA estate is optimised to enable a safe, affordable, cost-effective, innovative and dynamic market to support our mission, and for the NDA estate to be seen as a nuclear client of choice.”

Our aspirations associated with SMEs are included within this overarching strategy but the detail of specific actions and interventions are contained within this SME Action Plan.