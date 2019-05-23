Corporate report

NDA SME Action Plan 2019 to 2022

Our SME action plan is a vision of how we will support SMEs to work for the NDA group as part of the wider supply chain.

Published 23 May 2019
From:
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Documents

NDA SME Action Plan 2019 to 2022

PDF, 1.82MB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@nda.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Some actions will be developed by NDA while others that are more site specific, reflecting local needs are developed by the group businesses.

NDA’s published supply chain development strategic objective is “to ensure that the supply chain available to the NDA estate is optimised to enable a safe, affordable, cost-effective, innovative and dynamic market to support our mission, and for the NDA estate to be seen as a nuclear client of choice.”

Our aspirations associated with SMEs are included within this overarching strategy but the detail of specific actions and interventions are contained within this SME Action Plan.

Published 23 May 2019