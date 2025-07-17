National Child Measurement Programme: privacy notice

The National Child Measurement Programme ( NCMP ) - also known as the school height and weight checks - is a mandatory public health programme in England that collects the height and weight measurements of primary school children in reception (aged 4 to 5) and year 6 (aged 10 to 11). The measurements are used to calculate a child’s weight status.

We collect this information to build an understanding of how children are growing so they and their families can get the best possible advice and support. The information from the NCMP is also used by local authorities and the NHS to plan services to promote healthier growth in children.

This privacy notice is for anyone whose child is measured as part of the NCMP . It describes how we collect and use your child’s personal information, including: