Research and analysis

Multiple disadvantage and KS4 attainment: evidence from LSYPE2

Research into multiple disadvantages experienced by young people and how they may affect key stage 4 attainment.

Published 16 June 2019
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

Documents

Multiple disadvantage and KS4 attainment: evidence from LSYPE2

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-013-3, DFE- RR924 PDF, 1.82MB, 72 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This research reports how many young people experience multiple disadvantage. It explores how these disadvantages combine and affect young people’s key stage 4 attainment.

Disadvantages include young people:

  • having special educational needs
  • being eligible for free school meals
  • having a mum who doesn’t have any qualifications
  • having parents who are not engaged with their education
  • having a poor relationship with parents
  • not having access to an internet-connected computer at home
  • attending a less effective school (Ofsted inspection overall rating of ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’)

It is based on data from several waves of the longitudinal study of young people in England 2 (LSYPE2), which follows the lives of over 10,000 young people in England.

Read previous reports and analysis from the study:

Published 16 June 2019