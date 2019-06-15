Research and analysis
Multiple disadvantage and KS4 attainment: evidence from LSYPE2
Research into multiple disadvantages experienced by young people and how they may affect key stage 4 attainment.
Documents
Details
This research reports how many young people experience multiple disadvantage. It explores how these disadvantages combine and affect young people’s key stage 4 attainment.
Disadvantages include young people:
- having special educational needs
- being eligible for free school meals
- having a mum who doesn’t have any qualifications
- having parents who are not engaged with their education
- having a poor relationship with parents
- not having access to an internet-connected computer at home
- attending a less effective school (Ofsted inspection overall rating of ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’)
It is based on data from several waves of the longitudinal study of young people in England 2 (LSYPE2), which follows the lives of over 10,000 young people in England.
Read previous reports and analysis from the study:
Published 16 June 2019