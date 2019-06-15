Multiple disadvantage and KS4 attainment: evidence from LSYPE2

This research reports how many young people experience multiple disadvantage. It explores how these disadvantages combine and affect young people’s key stage 4 attainment.

Disadvantages include young people:

having special educational needs

being eligible for free school meals

having a mum who doesn’t have any qualifications

having parents who are not engaged with their education

having a poor relationship with parents

not having access to an internet-connected computer at home

attending a less effective school (Ofsted inspection overall rating of ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’)

It is based on data from several waves of the longitudinal study of young people in England 2 (LSYPE2), which follows the lives of over 10,000 young people in England.

