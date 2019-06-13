International treaty

[MS No.21/2019] Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Space Agency concerning the European Space Agency's Sites and Facilities in the United Kingdom

Presented to Parliament June 2019

Published 13 June 2019
Misc Series No.20 (2019)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1369-9, CP121 PDF, 510KB, 19 pages

Explanatory memorandum

ODT, 56.3KB

Published title: Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Space Agency concerning the European Space Agency’s Sites and Facilities in the United Kingdom

