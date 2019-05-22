International treaty

[MS No.18/2019] Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of the other part

Presented to Parliament May 2019

Published 22 May 2019
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Documents

Misc Series No.18 (2019) vol 1 pt 1

Ref: ISBN 9781528612692, CP103 PDF, 5.54MB, 342 pages

Misc Series No.18 (2019) vol 1 pt 2

Ref: ISBN 9781528612692, CP103 PDF, 4.81MB, 342 pages

Misc Series No.18 (2019) vol 1 pt 3

Ref: ISBN 9781528612692, CP103 PDF, 5.63MB, 200 pages

Misc Series No.18 (2019) vol 2 pt 1

Ref: ISBN 9781528612692, CP103 PDF, 5.18MB, 200 pages

Misc Series No.18 (2019) vol 2 pt 2

Ref: ISBN 9781528612692, CP103 PDF, 5.09MB, 200 pages

Misc Series No.18 (2019) vol 2 pt 3

Ref: ISBN 9781528612692, CP103 PDF, 2.83MB, 64 pages

Explanatory memorandum

ODT, 130KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Published title: Economic Partnership Agreement between the CARIFORUM States, of the one part, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of the other part

Note: this is a re-laying of MS No.16/2019 CP83 which will be withdrawn.

Published 22 May 2019

Related content