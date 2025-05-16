Guidance

MORE implementation

Guidance on the updates to reporting forms following implementation of the Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance Requirements) (Amendment) (Great Britain) Regulations 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
16 May 2025

Documents

GB MIR and FSCA schema implementation guide

HTML

GB MIR and FSCA schema implementation guide

PDF, 497 KB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Implementation of data requirements under the new Post-Marketing Surveillance regulations

HTML

Details

Following the passing of the Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance Requirements) (Amendment) (Great Britain) Regulations 2024, the MHRA has updated its processes and procedures to ensure that trends, patterns or signals that may reveal new risks or safety concerns are identified more efficiently. This will allow both the MHRA and the whole healthcare system to better protect patients.

Updates to this page

Published 16 May 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page