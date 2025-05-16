MORE implementation
Guidance on the updates to reporting forms following implementation of the Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance Requirements) (Amendment) (Great Britain) Regulations 2024.
Following the passing of the Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance Requirements) (Amendment) (Great Britain) Regulations 2024, the MHRA has updated its processes and procedures to ensure that trends, patterns or signals that may reveal new risks or safety concerns are identified more efficiently. This will allow both the MHRA and the whole healthcare system to better protect patients.