Monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in England wastewater, monthly statistics: 28th June 2021 to 26th July 2021.

Data showing the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA detected in wastewater by the Environmental Monitoring for Health Protections (EMHP) wastewater monitoring programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 August 2021

Documents

Environmental Monitoring For Health Protection (EMHP); wastewater monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 in England: July 2021

HTML

EMHP wastewater concentration data. July 2021

ODS, 77.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This release contains data about the EMHP wastewater programme.

The data cover the period 28 June 2021 to 26 July 2021.

This includes data on the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater sampled from Sewage Treatment Works as part of the EMHP National Monitoring programme.

Published 26 August 2021

