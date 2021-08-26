Monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in England wastewater, monthly statistics: 28th June 2021 to 26th July 2021.
Data showing the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA detected in wastewater by the Environmental Monitoring for Health Protections (EMHP) wastewater monitoring programme.
Documents
Details
This release contains data about the EMHP wastewater programme.
The data cover the period 28 June 2021 to 26 July 2021.
This includes data on the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater sampled from Sewage Treatment Works as part of the EMHP National Monitoring programme.