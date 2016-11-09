MOD Subject Access Request form

The Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) takes its obligations under the Data Protection Act 2018 and General Data Protection Regulation very seriously.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MOD may take longer than usual to respond to data protection requests due to staff shortages and site closures. We have also had to re-direct staff and resources to help support the UK Government’s response plan to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, please be assured that all queries and requests will be addressed as soon as possible. Where we can retrieve information and send it to you electronically, we will endeavour to do so. In some instances, the information you have requested will be held in paper or microfiche formats only. If this is the case, we will not be able to process your application until we are able to access those records again.

Submitting requests during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you can submit your requests by email, we strongly encourage you to do so. While your statutory rights remain unchanged, MOD will not be able to address requests that you may have submitted via the postal service until sites are re-opened and normal service resumes.

We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.

More information is available on the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)’s webpage: data protection and coronavirus: what you need to know.