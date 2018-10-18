Transparency data
MOD: special advisers' gifts, hospitality and meetings, January to December 2018
Data on gifts and hospitality received by special advisers, and meetings they attended with senior media figures.
Documents
Details
MOD publishes quarterly details of special advisers’ meetings with senior media figures and any gifts or hospitality they received on a quarterly basis.
Published 18 October 2018
Last updated 25 October 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 25 October 2018 + show all updates
- Added Datasets covering April to June 2018.
- First published.