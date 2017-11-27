Transparency data
MOD: senior officials' business expenses, hospitality and meetings, January to December 2016
Data on senior officials' and permanent secretaries' business expenses, hospitality and meetings with external organisations.
Documents
Details
MOD publishes details of permanent secretary’s external meetings and senior officials’ business expenses and hospitality on a quarterly basis.
Published 27 November 2017
Last updated 18 October 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 18 October 2019 + show all updates
- Added MOD: permanent secretaries' business meetings April to June, July to September and October to December 2016.
- Added datasets covering from April to December 2016.
- First published.