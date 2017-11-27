Transparency data

MOD: senior officials' business expenses, hospitality and meetings, January to December 2016

Data on senior officials' and permanent secretaries' business expenses, hospitality and meetings with external organisations.

Published 27 November 2017
Last updated 18 October 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) October to December 2016 (JPA)

View online Download CSV 60.8KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) October to December 2016 (HRMS)

View online Download CSV 30KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) October to December 2016 (HRG)

View online Download CSV 153KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' hospitality (2 Star and above) October to December 2016

View online Download CSV 24.7KB

MOD: permanent secretaries' business meetings October to December 2016

View online Download CSV 1.23KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) July to September 2016 (JPA)

View online Download CSV 49KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) July to September 2016 (HRMS)

View online Download CSV 25KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) July to September 2016 (HRG)

View online Download CSV 148KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' hospitality (2 Star and above) July to September

View online Download CSV 17.4KB

MOD: permanent secretaries' business meetings July to September 2016

View online Download CSV 930Bytes

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) April to June 2016 (JPA)

View online Download CSV 43.2KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) April to June 2016 (HRMS)

View online Download CSV 23.9KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) April to June 2016 (HRG)

View online Download CSV 250KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' hospitality (2 Star and above) April to June 2016

View online Download CSV 20.6KB

MOD: permanent secretaries' business meetings April to June 2016

View online Download CSV 658Bytes

MOD’s Senior Officials' travel (2 Star and above) January to March 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 173KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' hospitality (2 Star and above) January to March 2016

View online Download CSV 21.8KB

MOD’s Senior Officials' meetings (2 Star and above) January to March 2016

View online Download CSV 3.52KB

Details

MOD publishes details of permanent secretary’s external meetings and senior officials’ business expenses and hospitality on a quarterly basis.

  1. Added MOD: permanent secretaries' business meetings April to June, July to September and October to December 2016.
  2. Added datasets covering from April to December 2016.
  3. First published.

