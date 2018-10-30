Transparency data
MOD roles and salaries: 2018
Ministry of Defence (MOD) reports on departmental roles and salaries 2018.
Documents
Air Command junior, as of March 2018
Air Command senior, as of March 2018
Army Command junior, as of March 2018
Army Command senior, as of March 2018
Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of March 2018
Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of March 2018
Defence Nuclear junior, as of March 2018
Defence Nuclear senior, as of March 2018
Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of March 2018
Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of March 2018
Joint Forces Command junior, as of March 2018
Joint Forces Command senior, as of March 2018
Navy Command junior, as of March 2018
Navy Command senior, as of March 2018
Details
The Ministry of Defence publishes details of staff numbers, roles and salaries every 6 months.
Published 30 October 2018