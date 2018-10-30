Transparency data

MOD roles and salaries: 2018

Ministry of Defence (MOD) reports on departmental roles and salaries 2018.

Published 30 October 2018
Ministry of Defence

Air Command junior, as of March 2018

Air Command senior, as of March 2018

Army Command junior, as of March 2018

Army Command senior, as of March 2018

Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of March 2018

Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of March 2018

Defence Nuclear junior, as of March 2018

Defence Nuclear senior, as of March 2018

Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of March 2018

Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of March 2018

Joint Forces Command junior, as of March 2018

Joint Forces Command senior, as of March 2018

Navy Command junior, as of March 2018

Navy Command senior, as of March 2018

The Ministry of Defence publishes details of staff numbers, roles and salaries every 6 months.

