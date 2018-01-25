Transparency data
MOD roles and salaries: 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) reports on departmental roles and salaries 2017.
Documents
Air Command junior, as of April 2017
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Air Command senior, as of April 2017
Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of April 2017
Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of April 2017
Defence Nuclear junior, as of April 2017
Defence Nuclear senior, as of April 2017
Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of April 2017
Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of April 2017
Joint Forces Command junior, as of April 2017
Joint Forces Command senior, as of April 2017
Land Forces junior, as of April 2017
Land Forces senior, as of April 2017
Navy Command junior, as of April 2017
Navy Command senior, as of April 2017
Details
The Ministry of Defence publishes details of staff numbers, roles and salaries every 6 months.