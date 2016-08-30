Transparency data
MOD roles and salaries: 2016
- Ministry of Defence
- MOD organisation charts
- 30 August 2016
- 6 April 2017, see all updates
Ministry of Defence (MOD) reports on departmental roles and salaries 2016.
Documents
Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of April 2016
Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of April 2016
Land Forces senior, as of April 2016
Land Forces junior, as of April 2016
Navy Command senior, as of April 2016
Navy Command junior, as of April 2016
Air Command senior, as of April 2016
Air Command junior, as of April 2016
Joint Forces Command senior, as of April 2016
Joint Forces Command junior, as of April 2016
Defence Equipment and Support senior, as of April 2016
Defence Equipment and Support junior, as of April 2016
Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of April 2016
Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of April 2016
Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of September 2016
Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of September 2016
Land Forces senior, as of September 2016
Land Forces junior, as of September 2016
Navy Command senior, as of September 2016
Navy Command junior, as of September 2016
Air Command senior, as of September 2016
Air Command junior, as of September 2016
Joint Forces Command junior, as of September 2016
Joint Forces Command senior, as of September 2016
Defence Equipment and Support senior, as of September 2016
Defence Equipment and Support junior, as of September 2016
Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of September 2016
Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of September 2016
Details
The Ministry of Defence publishes details of staff numbers, roles and salaries every 6 months.
