These MOD ports and harbours regulations for safety and environmental protection (DSA 02- DMR -Port Regulations) are issued by the Defence Maritime Regulator ( DMR ), under the authority of the Defence Safety Authority Charter as directed by the Secretary of State for Defence. They govern the MOD application of the UK Dockyard Ports Regulation Act 1865 within UK territorial waters and set direction and policy for all defence ports and harbours overseas, where defence has disapplications, exemptions or derogations (DEDs) from statute as sovereign territory.

The goal of the regulations is to govern all UK MOD port activities (within the defined boundary) so that activities achieve the outcomes of statute within territorial waters.

